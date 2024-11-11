Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

