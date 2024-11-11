Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

TTWO stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

