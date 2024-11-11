Tamboran Resources Reports Results from 2024 Annual Meeting

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 4, 2024. The meeting was set to address several pivotal matters aimed at steering the company’s future trajectory.

One of the significant resolutions involved the election of three Class I directors: Fredrick Barrett, Patrick Elliott, and Stephanie Reed. Each of these individuals was elected to serve until the third annual meeting of stockholders. Tamboran Resources also sought stockholder approval for the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This appointment was successfully ratified during the meeting.

Furthermore, stockholders voted on critical matters related to share issuances. The ratification and approval of the issuance of 489,088 shares of Common Stock to Helmerich & Payne International Holdings, LLC upon the conversion of the Convertible Note was a key decision. Shareholder approval was also sought for the issuance of 312,500 shares of Common Stock to Daly Waters Energy, LP in fulfillment of certain payment obligations under the TB1 Joint Venture Agreement.

Additionally, the proposal for the issuance of shares of Common Stock to Mr. Ryan Dalton, or his nominee, up to a value of US$200,000 each fiscal year over a three-year period under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan was put forth. This issuance was aimed at incentivizing Mr. Dalton while aligning with company objectives.

The proxy statement highlighted that under ASX rules, certain votes cast in favor of proposals were disregarded for shareholders who may have had vested interests. The final voting results reflected a positive outcome for all proposals presented during the meeting.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, operating out of Delaware, with headquarters in Sydney, Australia, continues to make strategic decisions to enhance shareholder value and propel its operations forward.

This report confirms the successful proceedings of Tamboran Resources Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting, focusing on critical governance and strategic decisions that will shape the company’s path in the near future.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

