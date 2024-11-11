Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TPR stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after purchasing an additional 489,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after buying an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 165,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

