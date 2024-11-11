Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 557,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after acquiring an additional 360,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $194.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.