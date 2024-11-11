Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 209.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 15,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 128.9% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $192.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

