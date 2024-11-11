TD Cowen Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

