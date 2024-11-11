TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

TELUS Trading Up 0.7 %

About TELUS

TSE T traded up C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,825. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.