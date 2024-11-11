Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

THC stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,203 shares of company stock worth $17,451,957. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after buying an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.