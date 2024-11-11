Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,203 shares of company stock worth $17,451,957. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after buying an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
