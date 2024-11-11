Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 608,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $106,927,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 20.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,188,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,677,000 after buying an additional 364,620 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $328.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.