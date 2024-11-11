Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Announces Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2024

On November 6, 2024, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. released its financial report for the period ending September 30, 2024. The company reported these results in a press release, indicating a variety of financial figures for the period. The report included information regarding revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

The total revenue for the company during this period amounted to $33.2 million, reflecting a 19% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. This growth was driven by their Medical Device segment and a significant rise in product sales. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $(3.4) million for the period, compared to a net income of $6.7 million in the same timeframe the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period stood at $4.4 million, a notable increase from the $1.7 million reported in the previous year. The company highlighted that the information shared in this report with the Securities and Exchange Commission should not be considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Teva Pharmaceutical also provided details about its financial statements and exhibits in the filing. The Financial Statements and Exhibits section disclosed various documents, including the Teva Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results.

The company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eli Kalif, signed the report on behalf of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The report concludes by noting that the company duly caused the report to be signed and submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This report offers insight into the financial performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the specified period, outlining key figures and results for shareholders and interested stakeholders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

