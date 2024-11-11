Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $220.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

