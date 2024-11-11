TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.32, for a total transaction of C$5,083,072.50.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII traded up C$4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$207.65. 19,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$191.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$151.78 and a one year high of C$220.93. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFII. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.63.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

