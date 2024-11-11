TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.32, for a total transaction of C$5,083,072.50.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TFII traded up C$4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$207.65. 19,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$191.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$151.78 and a one year high of C$220.93. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
