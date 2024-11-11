The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.400- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 31.240- EPS.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $341.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.73 and a 200 day moving average of $340.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

