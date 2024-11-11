The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $319.77, but opened at $342.52. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $340.52, with a volume of 640,315 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 541,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

