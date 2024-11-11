The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $607.15 and last traded at $603.71. Approximately 775,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,223,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.