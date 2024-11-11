The Hackett Group (HCKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
HCKT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,862. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
