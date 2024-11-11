The Hackett Group (HCKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – The Hackett Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – The Hackett Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,862. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

