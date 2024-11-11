The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 426,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $167.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

