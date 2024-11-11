The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $386.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $251.69 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

