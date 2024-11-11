Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 9554855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

