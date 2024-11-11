TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,354 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,927,000 after purchasing an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after buying an additional 627,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,061,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,823,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,941,000 after buying an additional 119,582 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

