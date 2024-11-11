TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 993,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 256,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

