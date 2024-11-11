Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after buying an additional 148,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $158.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

