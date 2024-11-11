Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $9.63 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODG shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

