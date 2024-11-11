Trade Desk’s (TTD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.34%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

