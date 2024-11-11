Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.