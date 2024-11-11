Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

