Transcendent Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 159.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

