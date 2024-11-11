Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.