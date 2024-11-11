Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Files 8-K Highlighting Business Combination Activity

On November 8, 2024, Iris Parent Holding Corp. moved forward with its Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This amendment, which was filed by Iris Acquisition Corp (“Iris”), pertains to the proposed business combination with Liminatus Pharma, LLC (“Liminatus”), Liminatus Pharma Merger Sub, Inc., and SPAC Merger Sub, Inc. dating back to November 30, 2022.

In efforts to provide transparency and pertinent details to stakeholders, the company has outlined that in connection with the Business Combination, ParentCo has filed the Form S-4 (File No. 333-275409), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Iris and a prospectus of ParentCo. Upon the Registration Statement’s approval by the SEC, a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other related documentation concerning the Business Combination will be forwarded to Iris’s stockholders.

Interested parties are advised that the Registration Statement, inclusive of the proxy statement/prospectus, and its subsequent amendments, will be fundamental resources for making informed decisions about the Business Combination. This communication serves as an important update but does not supply all the necessary information for investment decisions regarding the Business Combination or other related matters.

Regarding participation in the solicitation process associated with this Business Combination, SEC rules may identify ParentCo, Iris, Liminatus, along with their directors, executive officers, and other employees, as participants. To gain deeper insights into these participants and their roles, those interested are encouraged to review Iris’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2023, available on the SEC’s website.

The report extends into forward-looking statements, governed by the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements offer views on future events and financial performance, delineating business strategies and expectations for the Business Combination’s completion, along with projections for the future financial and operational conditions of ParentCo, Iris, and Liminatus.

Investors and stakeholders should maintain a watchful eye as the developments unfold, keeping abreast of the information provided by the company to enable informed decisions as matters progress.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

