Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.