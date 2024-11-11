TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

