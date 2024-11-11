TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

