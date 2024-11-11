TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $36.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.