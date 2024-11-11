TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 291,852 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 291,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $126,997,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $75,055,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,860,000.

DFAC stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

