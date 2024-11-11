TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $268,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.30 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

