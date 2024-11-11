TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $872,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $514.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.94. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $369.57 and a one year high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

