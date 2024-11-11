TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,452.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 141,652 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
