tru Independence LLC Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,004. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

