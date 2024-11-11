tru Independence LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $602.05. The stock had a trading volume of 259,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,266. The firm has a market cap of $519.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $440.41 and a twelve month high of $603.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

