tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 133,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

