tru Independence LLC Sells 11,156 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.54. 61,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,462. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

