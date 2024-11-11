Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

QTWO opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. Q2 has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

