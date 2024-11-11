Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million.
Tuya Stock Performance
NYSE:TUYA opened at $1.51 on Monday. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $761.62 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
