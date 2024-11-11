Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 14,237 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

