Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

