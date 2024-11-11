Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 216.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

