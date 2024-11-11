Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 634.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 292.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

