Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 2,511 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

