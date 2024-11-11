Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.